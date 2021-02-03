Coach Terry Stotts said Simons aggravated a hamstring injury during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

The 21-year-old was averaging 15.8 points in 27.4 minutes over the previous five games, and the hamstring issue helps explain why he was limited to three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in 14 minutes Tuesday. Simons should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Sixers until the team updates his status.