Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Deemed doubtful
Simons (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Simons suffered a concussion during Friday's loss to the Jazz, and he will likely miss his first game of the season as a result. In his stead, Gary Trent should see extra run.
