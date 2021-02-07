Simons had 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, on rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Knicks.

The 21-year-old is still facing a minutes restriction of 20 minutes while returning from a hamstring injury, but he's still proving productive off the bench. Simons should continue to have a regular role off the bench for Portland.