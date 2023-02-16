Simons (ankle) underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 strain.
Simons sustained a sprained ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Wizards, and coach Chauncey Billups said after the game that the injury "didn't look awesome," per Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian. Simons will be unavailable for activities during the All-Star break, and a timetable for his return hasn't yet been revealed.
