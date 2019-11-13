Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Disappointing night Tuesday
Simons had just five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Kings.
Simons struggled from the field, hitting just 2-of-11 shot attempts. Despite the poor contributions, he did play 28 minutes off the bench which is encouraging. If Rodney Hood (back) misses further time, Simons could be worth a look if you need points and threes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes for 20 off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Reaches double figures again•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 32 minutes Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Another impressive outing in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...