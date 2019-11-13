Simons had just five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Kings.

Simons struggled from the field, hitting just 2-of-11 shot attempts. Despite the poor contributions, he did play 28 minutes off the bench which is encouraging. If Rodney Hood (back) misses further time, Simons could be worth a look if you need points and threes.