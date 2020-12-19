Simons (hamstring) did not play in Friday night's preseason game against the Nuggets.
Simons has been dealing with a sore hamstring, and Friday marked a second consecutive absence as the Blazers closed out the exhibition schedule. Consider Simons day-to-day with the regular season opener just four days away.
