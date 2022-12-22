Simons had 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 loss to the Thunder.
Simons did all of his scoring in this one from beyond the arc, and he also found success distributing the basketball to his teammates for buckets. He's fallen back down to earth in two games since his spectacular 32-point performance Saturday against Houston, but he continues to score in double figures and has done so in eight of 10 December matchups.
