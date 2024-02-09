Simons (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Simons was seen with ice wrapped around his ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup, and he was unavailable down the stretch. Prior to his departure, he tallied 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against the Pelicans.