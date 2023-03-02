Simons (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Simons indicated after Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans that he would likely miss Friday's festivities, and his doubtful designation would align with that train of thought. Cam Reddish may be the most likely option to join the starting unit if Simons sits as expected.
