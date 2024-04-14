Simons (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Kings.

Simons hasn't played since March 22, when he lasted just 22 minutes in a 125-117 loss to the Clippers, but there's an outside chance he'll see the court in the final game of the campaign. The Blazers would be wise to hold him out, however, as the team has nothing to play for in the season finale. Simons enters the regular-season finale with averages of 22.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game across 46 starts.