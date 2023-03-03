Simons (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
As expected, Simons has been downgraded from doubtful to out. Cam Reddish figures to slide back into the starting lineup with Simons unavailable, but Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson could also see increased roles off the bench.
