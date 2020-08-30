Simons finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 5 boards, 4 steals, and 2 assists, in 28 minutes of a 131-128 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Simons bounced back from a pair of rough outings with his best performance of the series in a crucial game five. The second-year man stepped up and provided key depth to a depleted Portland roster in the contest. His season will end on a high note with Portland's playoff run over with the loss.