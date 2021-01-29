Simons provided 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Rockets.

Simons is just one of a host of guards called upon to absorb CJ McCollum's lost production, but the former 2019 first-round pick has youth on his side and is a better long-term solution for Portland's future plans. We saw flashes of what he could do last season, but this is probably the most useful spot he's encountered in his third year with the team. While he's not a reliable source for production in seasonal leagues, he presents decent value in DFS formats while McCollum is sidelined.