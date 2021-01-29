Simons provided 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Rockets.
Simons is just one of a host of guards called upon to absorb CJ McCollum's lost production, but the former 2019 first-round pick has youth on his side and is a better long-term solution for Portland's future plans. We saw flashes of what he could do last season, but this is probably the most useful spot he's encountered in his third year with the team. While he's not a reliable source for production in seasonal leagues, he presents decent value in DFS formats while McCollum is sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores season-high 26 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Gets limited run Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Remains out of rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Fourth-year option exercised•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Removed from injury report•