Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Empty stat-line Monday
Simons had 12 points and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to Phoenix.
Simons hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to 12 points. Unfortunately, that is basically where the production ended for Simons who is building a reputation as a bit of an empty performer. Not unlike a number of other fringe players, Simons is not someone to target in 12-team leagues. He is more of a points streamer but only on certain nights.
