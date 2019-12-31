Simons had 12 points and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to Phoenix.

Simons hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to 12 points. Unfortunately, that is basically where the production ended for Simons who is building a reputation as a bit of an empty performer. Not unlike a number of other fringe players, Simons is not someone to target in 12-team leagues. He is more of a points streamer but only on certain nights.