Simons closed with 34 points (14-26 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pistons.

Simons continues to lead the Trail Blazers on offense with a team-leading 27.0 percent usage rate over his last 10 games. During that stretch, Simons has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats, averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers on 44.7 percent shooting from the field.