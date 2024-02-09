Simons didn't return to Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain. He finished with 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

Simons was seen with ice wrapped around his ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup, and he was unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against the Pelicans.