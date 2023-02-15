Simons left Tuesday's game versus Wizards with an apparent lower left leg injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simons left Tuesday's game late in the third quarter after tallying 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes. If he's unable to return, his next chance to suit up will be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23 versus the Kings.
