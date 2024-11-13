Simons went back to the locker room in the first quarter with an apparent right hand injury, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Portland's medical staff appeared to check Simons' right hand before he went back to the locker room early in the matchup. If the 25-year-old is unable to return, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton are candidates for an increased role the rest of the way.