Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits with ankle sprain
Simons won't return to Saturday's game in Atlanta after suffering a left ankle sprain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Simons had 10 points (3-8 FT, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes before going down with the injury. The 20-year-old should be considered questionable for Monday's game at Orlando until the team updates his status.
