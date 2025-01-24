Now Playing

Simons is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to lower back soreness.

Simons is expected to suit up Friday despite continuing to deal with a back issue. Simons has been scorching the nets from outside as of late, as he is converting 45.6 percent of his 9.0 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.

