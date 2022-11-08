Simons (foot) is expected to play Monday against Miami, per head coach Chauncey Billups, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Assuming Simons does play, he will face an unspecified minutes restriction, per Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl.

Swelling in his left foot has kept Simons out of the Blazers' last two games, but he's made progress in the last 24 hours and -- barring some sort of setback in pregame warmups -- should be back in action Monday. The Blazers will also get Damian Lillard back from a strained calf, so while Simons will remain in the starting five next to the superstar guard, he'll return to a slightly reduced role as Portland's second or third option on offense.