Simons (ankle) suggested after Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Pelicans that he doesn't expect to play in Friday's game in Atlanta, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
After missing three straight games with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, Simons was cleared to return to the lineup Wednesday, but he played just 20 minutes before exiting in the third quarter upon aggravating the injury. Though neither Simons nor head coach Chauncey Billups shed much light on the extent of his setback, look for the Trail Blazers to err on the side of caution and hold the shooting guard out for the start of their upcoming road trip. Cam Reddish -- who started six straight games before moving to the bench Wednesday -- is the most likely candidate to replace Simons on the Blazers' top unit.
