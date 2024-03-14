Simons contributed 36 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the Hawks.

Simons reached the 30-point mark for the third time this month, and he continues to prove he can carry the team offensively when the situation calls for it. Simons has been on a tear lately and has been averaging 24.9 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.