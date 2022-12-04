Simons ended Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz with a career-high 45 points (15-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes.

Simons did most of his damage in the first half, as he ripped up the Jazz for 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field through the first two quarters. His pace slowed thereafter, but he still was able to finish with a career high in the scoring column. Simons has embraced a primary role on offense while Damian Lillard (calf) has missed the past seven games, averaging 29.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 triples per contest during that stretch. Lillard could be ready to return to the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Pacers, so Simons could soon see his production start to trend down a bit.