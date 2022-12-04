Simons ended Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz with 45 points (15-25 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes.

Simons was unstoppable Saturday night and could've easily reached the 50-point plateau hadn't he slowed down in the fourth quarter. He has embraced the more prominent role on offense with Damian Lillard (calf) out, and while he was already having a career-best season prior to this game, this performance certainly put the whole league on notice of what he can do as a bonafide scoring threat since he was impactful from everywhere on the court. This is not expected to be a one-time thing, either, as Simons has scored at least 37 points in three of his last five appearances. He's averaging 26.2 points per game across 14 outings since returning from a brief two-game absence in early November.