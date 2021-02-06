Simons will face another minutes restriction in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Simons was limited to 19 minutes in Thursday's game, and his playing time will be restricted once again Saturday. He could continue to see a slight uptick in playing time as he returns to full health, but coach Terry Stotts didn't specify how much he'll play against the Knicks.