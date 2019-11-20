Simons tallied 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Simons wasn't a total disaster while stepping in for the injured Damian Lillard (back) for his first start of the season, but the returns were somewhat disappointing in light of the elevated minutes and the expectation that he would take on a greater usage rate. Portland hasn't provided any indication that Lillard's back issue is a long-term concern, so assuming the All-Star is ready to go Thursday in Milwaukee, Simons will move back to the bench and will likely see his playing time drop to around 20 minutes.