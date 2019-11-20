Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Flops in spot start
Simons tallied 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Simons wasn't a total disaster while stepping in for the injured Damian Lillard (back) for his first start of the season, but the returns were somewhat disappointing in light of the elevated minutes and the expectation that he would take on a greater usage rate. Portland hasn't provided any indication that Lillard's back issue is a long-term concern, so assuming the All-Star is ready to go Thursday in Milwaukee, Simons will move back to the bench and will likely see his playing time drop to around 20 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Disappointing night Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes for 20 off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Reaches double figures again•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...