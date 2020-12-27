The Trail Blazers exercised Simons' $3.94 million team option for the 2021-22 season Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

During his second NBA season in 2019-20, Simons failed to take the leap forward the Trail Blazers had been counting on, but the 21-year-old is still seen as a potential key piece in the team's long-term plans. He's expected to remain a regular on the second unit this season, but his minutes will likely be sparse so long as Damian Lillard is healthy.