Simons logged 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime victory over the Suns.

Simons didn't have a great night but he sunk the shot when it mattered, lofting a sweet hook shot over defenders to upend the Suns with only seconds remaining. Simons and Damian Lillard are looking like a deadly backcourt combo in the Western Conference during the first week of play.