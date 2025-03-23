Simons (illness) is available for Sunday's game against Boston.
Simons will return to action after missing Friday's win over Denver due to the illness. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old combo guard has averaged 22.4 points, 4.2 three-pointers, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.2 minutes per game.
