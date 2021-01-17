Simons played eight minutes off the bench in Saturday's 112-106 win over the Hawks, providing zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts hadn't been including the struggling Simons in his rotation during competitive games of late, but the 21-year-old was able to pick up some light minutes following CJ McCollum's (foot) early exit. McCollum was diagnosed with a sprained foot after the contest and looks likely to miss time, so Simons could continue to hold down a minor rotation role in the short term. Gary Trent and Rodney Hood seem to be likelier candidates than Simons to see more notable boosts in their value while McCollum is out.