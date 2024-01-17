Simons is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with "general illness."

Simons wasn't included on the initial injury report for Wednesday's game that the Trail Blazers released late Tuesday, but the sixth-year guard presumably fell ill overnight. Portland will likely reassess Simons' condition following morning shootaround before providing an update on his status in advance of the 10 p.m. ET opening tip. Malcolm Brogdon (groin) is also iffy to play Wednesday, so if both he and Simons end up sitting out, Scoot Henderson could be in store for a huge minutes load, given that Portland has no other healthy point guards on the roster.