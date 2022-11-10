Simons recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Portland's 105-95 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Simons did most of his damage in the second quarter, going 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc for nine points. The Portland guard also played a major role in extending the team's lead down the stretch, dishing out three fourth-quarter assists, including one to Josh Hart immediately after the former stole a pass from Kelly Oubre. Simons has scored in double figures in every game this season and has now recorded six or more assists in three of his last four.
