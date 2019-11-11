Simons had 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) off the bench in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The second-year guard has now scored in double-figures in five straight games, and he's averaging nearly 24 minutes per game in that span. Simons is virtually locked in as the third guard behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but he could see increased minutes for as long as Rodney Hood, who did not play Sunday, is battling a back injury.