Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes for 20 off bench
Simons had 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) off the bench in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
The second-year guard has now scored in double-figures in five straight games, and he's averaging nearly 24 minutes per game in that span. Simons is virtually locked in as the third guard behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but he could see increased minutes for as long as Rodney Hood, who did not play Sunday, is battling a back injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Reaches double figures again•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 32 minutes Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Another impressive outing in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores game-high 22 points•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.