Simons amassed 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 win over Indiana.

Simons couldn't repeat his career-best performance from Saturday against the Jazz, but he still posted a solid stat line even though his numbers were expected to decrease following the return of Damian Lillard to the starting lineup. Even when he has to co-exist with Lillard in the backcourt, and considering what that implies in terms of a decrease in touches, Simons should remain a focal point on offense for the Blazers.