Simons recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Spurs.
Simons has been inconsistent over the last four games, but this was an excellent performance from the guard, both from a point-total perspective but also from an efficiency perspective. Over his last 10 games, Simons has scored at least 20 points in seven outings and is averaging 25.1 points per game during that span.
