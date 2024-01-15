Simons closed Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Suns with 28 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes.

Simons was coming off three straight games in which he failed to reach the 15-point mark, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered his eighth game of the campaign with 28 or more points. Simons has struggled with consistency of late, and the team's overall struggles have played a part in that, but he remains one of Portland's most reliable fantasy alternatives due to his scoring prowess, even if he hasn't been very efficient in recent weeks.