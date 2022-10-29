Simons ended Friday's 125-111 win over Houston with 30 points (10-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Simons shined once again Friday, assuming the role of being the primary scorer with Damian Lillard still sidelined with a calf injury. While Simons should see plenty of shots on most nights, he is going to take things up a notch when Lillard is not on the floor. With the veteran set to miss at least another few games, Simons should be an elite source of points and threes for the foreseeable future.