Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes through shootaround
Simons (ankle) went through morning shootaround ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With Damian Lillard (back) out, Portland needs all the backcourt help they can get. In Simons' first start of the season Tuesday, he posted 13 points on 13 shots, four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Flops in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Disappointing night Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes for 20 off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.