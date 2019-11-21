Play

Simons (ankle) went through morning shootaround ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Damian Lillard (back) out, Portland needs all the backcourt help they can get. In Simons' first start of the season Tuesday, he posted 13 points on 13 shots, four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes.

