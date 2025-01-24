Now Playing

Simons (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with lower back soreness. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 33.7 minutes across his last 10 outings.

