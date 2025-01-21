Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simons (elbow) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Portland's previous contest due to a right elbow strain. Simons is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 33.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

More News