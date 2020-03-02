Simons (ankle) will play Monday against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Simons is good to go Monday after getting through warmups with no issues. Over his last five games, he's averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.8 minutes. With Damian Lillard (groin) expected back Wednesday, Simons could see his role diminish following Monday's tilt.