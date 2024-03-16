Simons (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans.
Simons will return to action Saturday after missing Portland's last contest with a left knee injury. Simons is shooting 41.9 percent on 9.3 three-point attempts per contest across his eight appearances so far in March.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Likely available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Explodes for 36 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pops for 17 against Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts 29 points in loss•