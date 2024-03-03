Simons had 30 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 45 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime victory over Memphis.

Simons came through in a game where the Trail Blazers, as depleted as they were, needed him the most, and the star guard responded by posting his first 30-point performance since Jan. 26. Simons is undoubtedly a proven scorer, but he had been delivering some inconsistent performances of late, failing to surpass the 10-point mark in two of his last five outings since the conclusion of the All-Star break, but reaching the 20-point mark in the other three. During that five-game stretch, Simons is averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the field.