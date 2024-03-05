Simons posted 34 points (13-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and 14 assists over 43 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Simons was impressive in this defeat against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and the young shooter continues to prove he can rack up impressive stats even when the rest of the team doesn't support him. This was Simons' second consecutive 30-point effort, and he has reached this mark nine times already, but the Blazers have gone 2-7 in those contests. Simons, who's averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of February, should endure another heavy workload when the Blazers take on the Thunder on Wednesday.