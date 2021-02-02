Simons supplied 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 134-106 loss to the Bucks.

The blowout nature of the contest helped Simons reach a new season-high in minutes while Damian Lillard's playing time took a hit, but the third-year guard had already been averaging 26.8 minutes over the past four games. Thanks to the absences of CJ McCollum (foot), Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Derrick Jones (foot), Simons looks like he'll be able to maintain a steady 25-to-30-minute role for the foreseeable future, giving him value for fantasy managers in 12- or 14-team leagues looking for scoring and three-point production.