Simons had a team-high 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.
It's the fourth time in the last five games that Simons has topped 20 points, a stretch in which the 25-year-old guard has averaged 23.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 threes and 2.2 boards while shooting 43.8 percent (21-for-48) from beyond the arc. Scoot Henderson (ankle) wasn't available Wednesday while Jerami Grant (knee) and Deandre Ayton (calf) were both missing from the frontcourt, and Simons' usage could remain elevated if the Blazers continue to play shorthanded.
