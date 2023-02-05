Simons contributed 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-121 loss to Chicago.

Simons remained hot in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game. Over that period he is averaging 5.5 three-pointers, shooting well in excess of 50 percent from the field. His lack of peripheral numbers remains a concern, especially on the defensive end where he is averaging 0.9 combined steals and blocks. He is a clear must-roster player but given his recent uptick in scoring, managers could consider trying to sell him off for a top-40 player.