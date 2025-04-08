Simons (forearm) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Simons is in danger of missing his fifth straight contest Wednesday due to a right forearm contusion. If Simons is downgraded to out yet again, Dalano Banto should continue to start in his absence.
