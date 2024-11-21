Simons (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Simons is dealing with a right hand sprain after missing the club's last three outings due to an illness. If the 25-year-old is unable to make his return to game action Friday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role with Scoot Henderson (quadricep) also deemed questionable.
