Simons (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Simons is dealing with a right hand sprain after missing the club's last three outings due to an illness. If the 25-year-old is unable to make his return to game action Friday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role with Scoot Henderson (quadricep) also deemed questionable.

